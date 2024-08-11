Watch Now
Suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after deadly double shooting at Commerce City 7-Eleven

commerce city 2.png
Commerce City police
Police released security camera images of a man and vehicle of interest.
commerce city 2.png
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City announced Sunday that a man wanted for a double shooting that turned deadly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect was wanted in connection with the Friday night shooting at 7-Eleven located at 104th and Highway 85.

A man and a woman were found with critical injuries and transported to the hospital, where the man was later pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.

Police said the female victim remains in critical condition.

After the shooting, police released security camera images of a man and vehicle of interest, hoping to locate the man and the Dodge pickup truck seen in the footage.

Police later identified that man and attempted to contact him Saturday night, but the man fled in the Dodge truck, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Police said the man, who has yet to be identified, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday morning. No other details were provided.

A possible motive for the shooting was not disclosed as police continue to investigate the original incident.

