Two people found 'critically wounded' at Commerce City 7-Eleven

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department is investigating after two people were found "critically wounded" at a Commerce City 7-Eleven Friday evening.

According to the department, officers were called out to the 7-Eleven located at 104th and Highway 85 around 8 p.m.

Officers found two people — only identified as a male and female — suffering from critical injuries. A Commerce City PD spokesperson said they couldn't say how the people were wounded.

No one has been arrested, according to Commerce City police. The department did not release suspect information.

This is a developing story.