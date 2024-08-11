Three dead, eleven wounded in shootings overnight in the Denver Metro Area

DENVER — Three people died and eleven people were wounded in six shootings in the Denver Metro area early Sunday .

Two of the shootings happened in Aurora.

The first was at an apartment complex in the 13700 block of East 4th Avenue around 1:20 a.m.

"Multiple people have been taken or self-transported to local hospitals with varying injuries," the Aurora Police department Tweeted.

Two people ended up being shot and police "detained" one person.

Around 1:45 a.m. police were called to a shooting outside the Las Adelitas Night Club on East Colfax Avenue near Lima Street.

One victim died at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

"A second victim self-transported to a local hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, That victim, a 34-year-old man, is expected to survive," police said in a press release.

No arrests have been made in the shooting outside the nightclub.

"Investigators do not think the two shootings are connected," the Aurora Police department tweeted.

Denver Police were investigating three shootings which injured five people early Sunday.

A man was found wounded on I-70 and Tennyson Street police tweeted at 3:33 a.m.

"Investigation is ongoing, officers are working to develop suspect information," police said.

Two people were found in a shooting at East Colfax Avenue and Xanthia street police tweeted at 5:20 a.m.

Police did not have information on the victims' extent of injuries.

At 5:23 a.m. Denver Police tweeted that one person was wounded in a shooting in the area of West 3rd Avenue and Santa Fe Drive. Investigators were working to develop suspect information.

In Commerce City, Two people died in a shooting. Two others were injured in a police pursuit which followed the shooting .

Police posted on X that they responded to east 65th avenue and Monaco street after software detected reports of gunfire.

Overnight the new technology we use to detect gunfire did just that, and officers responded to the area of 65th and Monaco.



The passenger in the back of the vehicle we learned was stolen out of Thornton had sustained a gunshot wound, and another person was later found dead — Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) August 11, 2024

Officers spotted a vehicle which was reported stolen out of Thornton and attempted to stop the driver.

Police pursued the vehicle to Aurora where it crashed.

One person was founded dead with a gunshot wound inside the vehicle. The driver and another passenger where injured in the crash and taken into police custody.

Another person was later found dead in a yard at the initial scene near the East 65th Avenue and Monaco Street.