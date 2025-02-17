Steamboat Springs PD asks for help tamping down rumors, preserving integrity of case against daycare teacher

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department is asking for the community's help preserving the integrity of the case against a day care teacher, facing child abuse charges.

Alma Amparan Montes, a teacher at Young Tracks Preschool and Day Care Center, was arrested on three counts of child abuse on Friday, Feb. 7. Investigators opened a criminal investigation against her after receiving information from the Routt County Department of Human Services (DHS) that she was suspected of physically abusing children at the school.

Steamboat Springs police made a point to clarify that Young Tracks was closed by the State of Colorado's Department of Early Childhood, not by local law enforcement.

"No local law enforcement agency has involvement in the licensing process or authority to open or close a day care center," Steamboat Springs PD said.

Anyone who needs resources for new day care canfind more information here. They can also contact the First Impressions of Routt County Program Specialist at 970-875-4227.

The closure has sparked fear as misinformation has circulated, according to Steamboat Springs police.

While the department acknowledged the frustration within the community, Steamboat Springs police emphasize that legal limitations restrict the what they can tell the public. They also caution the community against making threats, calling for violence or seeking retribution. Details relevant to the case may be revealed in court, but police and prosecutors are committed to protecting the privacy of everyone involved to ensure a fair trial.

Steamboat Springs police did make a point to share that all known victims are encouraged to access medical care available to them, with a nurse trained in forensics. Brighter World is also partnering with mental health providers to host support groups for parents dealing with the aftermath.

The next one meets Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 20 from 12-1 p.m. at 480 Rollingstone Drive. They are free for all participants.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Sergeant Sam Silva at 970-879-1144.