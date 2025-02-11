Teacher at Young Tracks Preschool and Day Care Center in Steamboat Springs arrested on child abuse charges

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A teacher working at a day care center in Steamboat Springs was arrested on multiple counts of child abuse, the city’s police department said in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators opened a criminal investigation against Alma Amparan Montes after receiving information from the Routt County Department of Human Services (DHS) last Thursday about a teacher at Young Tracks Preschool and Day Care Center suspected of physically abusing children at the school.After conducting numerous interviews leading to probable cause, Montes was arrested by officers on three counts of child abuse on Friday, Feb. 7.

Montes has been a teacher at Young Tracks for approximately five years, according to police. It was not immediately clear if the suspect had been fired from her post or if she had been placed on a temporary leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Steamboat Springs Police Department

“We are heartbroken for the children and families involved and will continue to fight tirelessly for the safety of those most vulnerable in our community,” said Police Chief Mark Beckett.

The case involves multiple young victims and is still under investigation, a spokesperson said in the news release. Investigators believe the abuse to be physical and not sexual.

If you believe your child may have been a victim or have information about this case, please call Detective Jessica Pierce or Detective Sergeant Sam Silva at 970-879-1144.