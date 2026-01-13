Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shelter-in-place in effect for westbound Interstate 70 near Dotsero Tuesday morning

A shelter-in-place order was issued for westbound Interstate 70 near Dotsero Tuesday morning, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.
A shelter-in-place order was issued for the area surrounding westbound Interstate 70 near Dotsero Tuesday morning, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement is searching for an armed suspect who was reportedly involved in a shooting.

Avoid the area, do not approach and follow all directions from law enforcement, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office advised.

I-70 westbound is closed at mile marker 140 in Gypsum. I-70 eastbound is closed at mile marker 119 at the Glenwood Canyon rest area. Drivers should expect delays, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)

