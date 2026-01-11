Westminster police investigate homicide after man found shot to death in park

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death in a park Saturday morning.

Officers responding to check on the welfare of a man seen lying face down in the parking lot of Wolff Run Park found the victim — a man in his late 20s — with several visible gunshot wounds.

Police said witnesses reported hearing several gunshots around 2 a.m. and seeing a dark‑colored, newer sedan leaving the area, though no one called police at the time.

Investigators are asking nearby residents to review their home security camera footage from 1:30 to 3 a.m. and share any footage or information.

Police say the case appears isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Adams County Coroner will release the victim’s identity once the family is notified.