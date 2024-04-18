Reward for information into man’s killing outside Denver aquarium increases to $3,000

DENVER — The reward for information into the deadly shooting of a man outside the Denver aquarium in mid-February has been increased by Denver police in the hope that a suspect can be brought to justice.

Dacien Salazar, 19, was killed in a drive-by shooting on Feb. 14 near the Denver aquarium. At the time of the shooting, the reward for information was $2,000.

On Thursday, however, police raised that amount to $3,000, as they continue to search for the suspect behind the deadly shooting.

“This does not appear to be a random incident and family and friends are pleading with anyone with information about this case, especially those who might have seen suspicious vehicles or individuals around the time of the shooting, to come forward,” police said in a Crime Stoppers bulletin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.