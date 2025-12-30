Reports of teenagers damaging garage doors in the Town of Elizabeth, police say

ELIZABETH, Colo. — Teenagers have reportedly been damaging garage doors in the Legacy subdivision of the Town of Elizabeth, the police department said on Facebook, specifically in the area of Yankee Boy Loop.

The Elizabeth Police Department is asking anyone whose garage door has been damaged to call police at 303-660-7500.

Residents in the area are also asked to review camera footage from Saturday, December 27, between 10:50 and 11:30 p.m.

Anyone with video that may reveal who's behind the damage is also asked to call Elizabeth police.