Prosecution expected to rest its case in Alexa Bartell murder trial by end of week

GOLDEN, Colo. — Day 3 of the Joseph Koenig trial — the man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2023 rock-throwing incident that killed 20-year-old Alexa Bartell — got underway in a Jefferson County courtroom Wednesday.

Wednesday's hearing came after opening statements Monday in which prosecutors argued Koenig's actions were deliberate and fatal. At the same time, his defense attorneys claimed the incident lacked intent to kill and asked the jury to consider a lesser charge of manslaughter.

On Wednesday, an expert testified about being able to link Koenig and some of the other suspects' phones to several of the rock throwing locations- including the scene where Bartell were killed.

A friend and former coworker testified about spending time with Koenig and the other defendants the night of Bartell's death, before they allegedly started throwing rocks at cars. He said after the suspects loaded up rocks in a truck, he asked to be taken home.

"Had there been a discussion of this before that started?" the prosecutor asked.

"No," he responded.

"What were you doing while those rocks were being loaded?"

"Keeping to myself," he replied.

The witness later explained that at work the following day, he heard about Bartell's death.

"I had a customer come in and tell us about an incident that occurred there. That's when I called [Koenig] and asked him if he knew anything," the witness said.

"What did he say?" asked the prosecution.

"He said he had went home earlier before any of that occurred," he said.

The prosecutor continued.

"Were you kind of suspicious? Is that a good summary?"

"I was," the witness responded, "I kind of gave him the benefit of the doubt though."

During cross examination the defense attorney asked about what the witness saw.

"Did anybody say anything about rock or they just magically started picking up rocks," the defense attorney asked.

"I believe [Koenig] or one of the three said, "Hey, help me grab a couple of these," the witness recalled.

Koenig, 20, is on trial for his alleged role in that 2023 incident that killed the 20-year-old Aravada woman. Koenig, along with Zachary Kwak and Nicholas Karol-Chik, allegedly threw rocks at cars, and one struck Bartell's windshield, leading to her death on April 19, 2023, on Indiana Street in Jefferson County.

Koenig pleaded not guilty, but Kwak and Karol-Chik took plea deals, facing potential sentences of up to 32 and 72 years, respectively. All three were 18 at the time of the incident.

