Person of interest sought in University Hill shooting arrested, Boulder police following up on more leads

BOULDER, Colo. – A man identified as a person of interest in connection with a weekend shooting in Boulder’s University Hill neighborhood was arrested Wednesday and is facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, according to police.

Gabriel Sharma, 18, is the second man arrested in connection with this incident, which resulted in a police shooting early Sunday morning. At least three other suspects who fled after the shooting remain at-large, police said.

Sharma is facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder-extreme indifference and attempted first-degree murder-after deliberation, both felonies, as well as disorderly conduct-discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor. He is being held at the Boulder County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

A semi-automatic rifle and revolver were recovered from the scene following the execution of a search warrant at Sharma’s home in Longmont, police said in a news release.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads to identify the other suspects involved in Sunday’s shooting. They urge anyone with information to call Detective Cantu at 303-441-4328 and reference case 22-09880.

Chief Maris Herold said in a prepared statement Thursday the police department will be increasing their patrols and conducting “other initiatives on University Hill—overtly and covertly,” while continuing to work with the CU Boulder Police Department.

The shooting happened at around 1:27 a.m. when Boulder police officers on foot encountered a shootout among “armed individuals” as they rounded a corner in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania while responding to a separate call.

Police said one officer discharged his weapon during the interaction with the suspects, striking 22-year-old Zakiyy Lucas, who was later arrested by police.

The Critical Incident Response Team has been activated to investigate the officer-involved shooting. Per Boulder Police policy, the officer has been placed on paid, administrative leave.