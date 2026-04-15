New vehicle of interest identified in Erie hit‑and‑run that left toddler dead in road

ERIE, Colo. — Investigators with the Erie Police Department said Wednesday they are seeking the driver of a second vehicle of interest in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 2-year-old child dead in a roadway earlier this year.

A motorist came upon the Feb. 15 hit-and-run shortly after it happened and stopped upon seeing the child lying in the road near Mountain View Boulevard and Village Vista Drive, according to police.

First-responders attempted life-saving measures, but the toddler, whose identity remains unreleased, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear from police whether the child was on foot or in a vehicle at the time of the collision.

Erie Pd

On Wednesday, police identified a white Cadillac Escalade as a second vehicle of interest. It was seen near the car wash at Village Vista Drive and Highway 7 about 10 minutes before the incident.

Police urge anyone who was near the car wash around 4:30 p.m. that day to contact them at 303-926-2825.

Earlier in the investigation, detectives contacted a driver and vehicle of interest, but are waiting on lab results, which expected in several weeks. They have not released a description of that vehicle.

Erie PD

Erie police have not made it clear how the driver of the Escalade or the first vehicle of interest may be linked to the case, only saying on Wednesday in the news release that investigators are working to “account for every vehicle and individual who may have been in the area at the time.”

"We recognize the community’s continued concern and desire for answers," Erie police said in the release. "While some aspects of the case cannot yet be shared, we remain committed to a thorough and careful investigation."