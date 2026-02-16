Two-year-old dies in hit-and-run crash in Erie Sunday afternoon

ERIE, Colo. — A 2-year-old died in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday afternoon, according to the Town of Erie Police Department.

Officers responded to the wreck around 4:40 p.m. Sunday in the neighborhood east of Mountain View Boulevard and north of Village Vista Drive. Despite efforts to try and save the toddler's life, Erie police said the 2-year-old succumbed to injuries from the crash.

Erie police are looking for the driver who left the scene of the wreck and asking that person to come forward. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call 303-441-4444.

This was the third series traffic incident over the weekend in Erie, according to police.