Erie PD: Vehicle of interest in hit-and-run ID’d after 2-year-old found dead on road

ERIE, Colo. — Erie police say they have identified a vehicle of interest and contacted a person connected to Sunday’s fatal hit‑and‑run that left a 2-year-old child dead in an Erie roadway.

The incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. in a neighborhood east of Mountain View Boulevard and north of Village Vista Drive.

Police said a motorist, who is cooperating with investigators, came upon the scene and stopped after seeing the child lying in the roadway.

The toddler, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the scene after life-saving measures by first-responders were unsuccessful, police said.

It's unclear from police whether the child was on foot or in a vehicle at the time of the collision.

On Monday, police said detectives, after reviewing surveillance video, contacted a person connected to a vehicle of interest.

Authorities have declined to provide additional details.

Erie police are still urging anyone who was in the area and may have seen or heard anything to call 303-441-4444, noting that even small details could be critical.