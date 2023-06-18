Nearly 20 injured, 3 killed in shootings across Denver over the past week

DENVER — Nearly 20 people were hurt and at lest three others killed in shootings across Denver this past week, according to the Denver Police Department.

The most recent shooting happened on Saturday night near E. 35th Avenue and Forest Street and E. Thrill Place and Hudson Street in Park Hill.

Police said two victims were located at the scene. They said a third victim brought themselves to the hospital sometime later.

On Sunday morning, police announced one of the victims, an adult man, died from his injuries. Police continue to gather information. So far, no arrests have been made.

The shooting follows several other shootings that occurred in Denver over the last several days. They include the mass shooting early Tuesday morning near 20th and Market streets in downtown Denver.

Police said nine people were injured around 12:30 a.m. when a gunman opened fire while people were celebrating the Denver Nuggets’ victory in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. In addition to the nine victims, police said the 22-year-old suspect was also injured.

Later that day, police said two people were shot and killed during a road rage incident on Interstate 25 between W. 6th and W. 8th avenues. Family members identified the two victims as 21-year-old Blake Lucas and 22-year-old Damon Lucas.

Family members say they were brothers who were on their way to a job interview when the shooting occurred. Police arrested a 25-year-old man for the double homicide.

On Thursday, two people were injured in a shooting downtown at 17th and Curtis. No arrests have been made. Police say both victims are expected to survive.

Other shootings with injuries over the last week were reported at 21st and Lawrence and 15th and Tremont Place. In all, at least 19 people were injured in various shootings, according to police.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas says shootings happen far too often.

“Unfortunately, we have again, far too many guns in our society, far too many individuals that act irresponsibly with guns,” said Thomas. “And that's certainly something that we as a community need to continue to address.”

Denver7 dug through police crime data and found 37% of violent crimes reported this year, which include murders, aggravated assaults, robberies, and non-consensual sexual offenses, involved firearms, mostly handguns.

Over a quarter of the offenders that police arrested were aged 24 and younger. Just over a third were between the ages of 25 and 34.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says too many young people have become emboldened.

“We got to look and understand that our young people are getting their hands on guns,” Hancock said at a press conference Thursday with Chief Thomas. “They don't know how to solve crises or challenges by having a conversation. They're shooting at one another. And it makes absolutely no sense.”

In addition to easy access to guns, Denver city councilman-elect Darrell Watson said he believes there’s another contributor to the violence.

“There is a crisis with guns, but for our youth, we need to look at the root cause, and many of the root causes are because of mental health,” said Watson, who vowed to work on improving mental health access once he takes office.

In the first five months of 2023, nearly 3,100 violent crimes were reported, a number on par with last year at this time. However, violent crime has risen significantly over the past decade.

According to police crime data, violent crime rose 81% from 2014 to 2022 in Denver. Hancock said Denver is not the only city experiencing a surge in violence.

He blames much of the recent violence on “a prolific fentanyl and drug trade” that he says is happening all over the country.

“We have not been immune to it,” Hancock said.

Hancock will leave office next month. He will be succeeded by Mayor-elect Mike Johnston, who has pledged to put 200 more first responders on the streets, including more community-based police officers.

Johnston described these officers as those who would walk beats in neighborhoods talking to residents and business owners.