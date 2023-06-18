1 dead, 2 wounded in Denver triple shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead and two others wounded Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the Park Hill neighborhood sometime before 9:30 p.m.

Two victims were initially located and transported to the hospital, police said. The third victim showed up at a hospital a short time later.

One of the three victims, an adult male, was later pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made and suspect information was not immediately available.