Man who stole two English Bulldog puppies in Centennial sentenced to 8 years in prison

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man who stole two English Bulldog puppies from a pet store in Centennial was sentenced Monday to eight years behind bars.

Jonathan Muniz, 33, was convicted in September of last year for his role in the theft of the two puppies at the Perfect Pets store in Centennial on February 21, 2025.

Prosecutors said Muniz, along with two accomplices — Timothy Davis and Porfiria Tacorante — orchestrated a plan to steal the dogs, valued at more than $4,200 each.

They allege that Davis faked a seizure to distract store employees while Muniz grabbed the two puppies. As Muniz tried to leave the store, he pushed past one employee who had been trying to stop him and kicked another employee in the face after they tackled him. Muniz was able to stand up, grab the puppies and leave out the door in a waiting getaway car.



2 puppies stolen from Perfect Pets

Muniz’s sentence will now run consecutive to a 12-year Adams County sentence for an unrelated case of assault resulting in serious bodily injury dating back to late 2022.

“No one should be assaulted at work for trying to do the right thing,” said Deputy District Attorney Erica Saluta. “This sentence recognizes the harm caused to the store employees who bravely intervened, as well as the callous nature of stealing defenseless animals. Justice was served.”

One of the stolen puppies was returned after a woman who had purchased one of the puppies saw news of the crime.

The second stolen puppy was never found.