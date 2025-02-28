Suspected thief seen on surveillance video trying to steal puppies from Centennial pet store charged

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A suspect accused of faking a seizure to try and steal puppies from a Centennial pet store last week has been charged in connection with the crime.

Timothy Davis, 37, was formally charged Friday with theft, conspiracy to commit crime, and three counts of drug-related charges by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a spokesperson said on X, formerly Twitter.

Davis is one of at least four suspects believed to have been involved in the crime on Feb. 21 at the Perfect Pets store, located at 6840 S. University Boulevard in Centennial.

That incident was the second theft at the pet store this month. Another took place on February 12, when a woman stole a puppy by hiding it in a baby stroller.

Watch security video of the incident in the player below:

2 puppies stolen from Perfect Pets

The video begins with a male suspect talking to an employee at the counter. Moments later, another suspect is seen inside the store falling to the floor in what the shop’s owner told Denver7 was an attempt to create a distraction by faking a seizure.

During the alleged stunt, the male suspect at the counter moves to the back of the store, takes out two puppies from a display cage, and runs to the front of the business as employees try to stop him.

A brief struggle ensues, and the suspect drops the puppies on the floor. However, the suspect scoops them back up and manages to flee in what employees described as a Cadillac Escalade.

All but Davis managed to escape, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are still searching for the second bulldog puppy. Anyone with information is urged to call the tip line at 720-874-8477.