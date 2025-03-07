Two more people arrested in connection with English bulldog puppy theft at Centennial pet store

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two more people were arrested in connection with a puppy theft at a Centennial pet store last month.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Perfect Pets, located at 6840 S. University Boulevard in Centennial.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, three men walked into the store a few minutes apart. They asked about two English bulldog puppies, which were priced at $4,299 each and kept in a locked pen near the back of the store.

The sheriff's office said one of the men faked a seizure to distract employees while another ran over to the pen, ripped the top off and grabbed the two puppies.

One of the employees tried to tackle the man as he was running to the door, and he fell to the ground, dropping the puppies. He managed to get up, pick up the two puppies and run out the door with the other men. They got into a gold Cadillac Escalade that pulled up to the front of the store and took off.



Watch the security video of the incident below

2 puppies stolen from Perfect Pets

The man who reportedly faked a seizure was identified as Timothy Davis, 37. He was formally charged with theft, conspiracy to commit crime, and three counts of drug-related charges by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

On Thursday, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two more people in connection with the theft.

Jonathan Muniz, 32, was arrested at a residence in Denver on Feb. 28. The sheriff's office believes Muniz is the one who stole the two puppies from their enclosure.

Muniz is being held on a no-bond hold at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility for robbery, theft, conspiracy to commit theft, third-degree assault, violation of a protection order and two counts of animal cruelty.

Investigators identified the driver of the Cadillac as Porfiria Tacorante, 34. She faces charges of theft and conspiracy to commit theft.

Tacorante turned herself in to the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on Wednesday. She posted a $25,000 cash/ surety bond and was released from custody.

A Good Samaritan returned one of the stolen bulldog puppies after seeing a news story about the theft. She told deputies that she purchased the puppy from a street vendor in north Denver for $1,500.

Authorities are still searching for the second puppy. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Erik VanCleave at 720-874-7762 or evancleave@arapahoegov.com.

Denver7 has reported on several puppy thefts at Perfect Pets, including an incident on Feb. 12. Two puppies were stolen from the store in December 2022, marking the third incident for Perfect Pets that year. Two puppy thieves were again caught on camera in August 2018. In January 2017, a puppy stolen from Perfect Pets was found in the possession of a suspected shoplifter.