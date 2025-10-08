Man who shot at cops in Windsor while livestreaming the whole thing sentenced to more than 200 years in prison

WINDSOR, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man convicted on several weapons-related charges for shooting at police in Windsor last year was sentenced by a judge Tuesday to more than 200 years in the Department of Corrections.

Damien Jackson, who was found guilty on Aug. 1 of shooting at police outside the AmercInn in Windsor, had been found guilty on several counts, including five counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and menacing.

Jackson had allegedly set off a fire alarm at the hotel and then jumped on an arriving fire truck and refused to come down, according to the investigation team.

Several area law enforcement agencies responded, and the suspect was safely taken into custody after the gun battle in the presence of hotel patrons and staff, the report states.

The report also stated Jackson was in possession of multiple firearms, ammunition and ballistic vests, at the time of the incident.

“Not only did Mr. Jackson nearly take the lives of five members of our community, including three members of law enforcement, but he has also repeatedly taken zero accountability for his actions and would remain a significant risk to the community,” said District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin in a prepared statement.

The sentences for the first five counts are required by law to return consecutively.