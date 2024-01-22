Man accused of shooting at cops in Windsor possessed multiple guns and ballistic vests, police say

WINDSOR, Colo. — A man accused of shooting at police in Windsor earlier this month was in possession of multiple firearms, ammunition and ballistic vests, according to a report from the 8th Judicial Critical Incident team.

Damian Jackson of Colorado Springs was arrested following an exchange of gunfire with police outside the AmercInn in Windsor, located at 7645 Westgate Drive, around 4:21 p.m. on Jan. 7. No injuries were reported.

Jackson had allegedly set off a fire alarm at the hotel and then jumped on an arriving fire truck and refused to come down, according to the investigation team.

Several area law enforcement agencies responded, and the suspect was safely taken into custody after the gun battle in the presence of hotel patrons and staff, the report states.

Jackson is facing several charges including three counts of first-degree attempted murder.