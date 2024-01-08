Watch Now
No injuries reported in exchange of gunfire between police, suspect at Windsor hotel

WINDSOR, Colo. — No injuries were reported after police and a suspect exchanged gunfire at a hotel in Windsor Sunday.

It happened after police responded to a report of a disturbance at the AmercInn in Windsor, located at 7645 Westgate Drive, around 4:21 p.m.

Witnesses on the scene reported the suspect was armed with a weapon.

Officers arrived and attempted to contact the suspect but an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police soon broke out, according to the Windsor Police Department.

Several area law enforcement agencies responded, and the suspect was safely taken into custody. Their name and booking inforamation has not been released.

The Eighth Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been activated to investigate the incident. The Loveland Police Department is the lead investigating agency.

