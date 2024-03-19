Man who plead guilty in fatal shooting on I-70 in Denver sentenced to 22 years in prison

DENVER — A man who plead guilty last year to second-degree murder in a fatal road rage shooting on Interstate 70 from mid-2022 has been sentenced to 22 years in prison, the Denver District Attorney announced in a news release Tuesday.

Jameel James, a 17-year-old at the time, was accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski after a road rage incident at I-70 and N. Quebec St. James was driving a stolen pickup truck at the time, according to prosecutors.

The suspect plead guilty in September of last year to second-degree murder, which carried a sentene of up to 25 years in prison.

“This was a senseless and completely unprovoked murder on one of Denver’s major highways. Mr. Piaskowski was simply driving his car when he was shot and killed by Jameel James,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann. “Although Mr. James was young at the time, he was old enough to know what he was doing and must be held accountable for this tragic event. We agree with the judge’s sentence and hope that it sends a message to young people in Denver that the use of guns to cause injury and death will not be tolerated.”