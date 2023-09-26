Teen charged as adult in fatal shooting on I-70 in Denver pleads guilty to second-degree murder

DENVER – A teen charged as an adult last year in the fatal shooting of a driver on Interstate 70 in Denver has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Jameel James, now 18, pleaded guilty Tuesday for shooting and killing 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski on July 31, 2022, after a road rage incident at I-70 and N. Quebec St, according to a spokesperson with the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

“I am pleased that Jameel James will pay a significant price for this senseless murder. I want to thank the investigators and prosecutors in my office, as well as the detectives with the Denver Police Department, whose work on the case resulted in this successful outcome. I also want to extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Kevin Piaskowski,” said Denver DA Betch McCann in a news release Tuesday.

James will face up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Jan. 25, 2024, at 1:30 p.m.

