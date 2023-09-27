Fiancée of man killed in road rage shooting speaks out after suspect pleads guilty

DENVER — The fiancée of a man who was shot and killed in a road rage incident on Interstate 70 in Denver last year is speaking out after the suspect pleaded guilty.

"It was hard enough losing my fiancé, but losing my best friend was nearly impossible to get through," said Tamra Holton, Piaskowski's long-time partner.

Piaskowski and Holton had gotten engaged just two months before the shooting. Wedding plans were underway when their love story was cut short.

Piaskowski was on his way home when he was killed during a road rage incident at I-70 and North Quebec Street on July 31, 2022.

Jameel James, now 18, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in connection to Piaskowski's death. He was 17 years old at the time of the shooting.

"I think since the beginning, it's been frustrating because what comes out in the news is, you know, he's being tried as an adult. What people don't know is that they still have the chance to be tried as a juvenile. And so, that's where the gamble happens," said Holton.

Now, all Holton has left is pictures and love letters from her would-be husband.

"We were just soulmates. I feel like we were here for each other and supported each other through everything. And we just complemented each other so well," Holton said. "I didn't imagine spending any more days without him."

James will be sentenced on January 25, 2024. He faces up to 25 years in prison.