Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
CrimeCrime

Actions

Man shot, injured by police in Severance Tuesday night

A man was shot and injured by police Tuesday around 9 p.m. after Greeley police officers were called to a reported domestic incident.
Man shot, injured by police in Severance Tuesday night
Greeley police
Posted
and last updated

SEVERANCE, Colo. — A man was shot and injured by police Tuesday around 9 p.m. after Greeley police officers were called to a reported domestic incident.

The 33-year-old suspect was sitting in the driver's seat of a car armed with multiple weapons, according to the Greeley Police Department. The car was parked in the driveway of a residence off Mt. Princeton Drive.

Man shot, injured by police in Severance Tuesday night

One of the responding officers fired one shot, hitting the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting, and the officer was put on paid administrative leave — per Greeley Police Department policy.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Detective Colin Lossaso with the Greeley Police Department at 970-351-5446 or email colin.losasso@greeleypd.com.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
d7gives day mile high united way promo.jpg

Community

Volunteer with Denver7 anchors at Mile High United Way