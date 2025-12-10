Man shot, injured by police in Severance Tuesday night

SEVERANCE, Colo. — A man was shot and injured by police Tuesday around 9 p.m. after Greeley police officers were called to a reported domestic incident.

The 33-year-old suspect was sitting in the driver's seat of a car armed with multiple weapons, according to the Greeley Police Department. The car was parked in the driveway of a residence off Mt. Princeton Drive.

One of the responding officers fired one shot, hitting the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting, and the officer was put on paid administrative leave — per Greeley Police Department policy.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Detective Colin Lossaso with the Greeley Police Department at 970-351-5446 or email colin.losasso@greeleypd.com.