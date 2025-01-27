Man dies from injuries after Arvada police shootout Sunday

ARVADA, Colo. — A man shot by Arvada police officers during a shootout early Sunday morning has succumbed to his injuries, police announced Monday.

Phou Thone Onemanivong, 42, died at a local hospital Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. Sunday in an alley west of Kipling Parkway.

Arvada police said officers shot and wounded Onemanivong sitting inside a stolen vehicle after they said he would not exit the vehicle and then allegedly opened fire on officers. Officers returned fire at that point, according to Arvada Police.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 3:53 p.m. Sunday. No officers were injured.

A video of the incident shot by a resident was shared with Denver7. In it, you can hear several gunshots and the reactions of the homeowner as they film the incident from inside their house.

You can watch the video [Caution: some may find it disturbing] in the player below:

Video shows Arvada police shootout with car theft suspect

Other residents in the neighborhood who spoke with Denver7 said the area is normally quiet.

“Peaceful, actually, very, very peaceful. It's not been rough or anything. We've had a couple of miscreants, you know, a couple of people trying to run people over at the stop signs, not stopping, you know, usual stuff," said Oz Garcia. “But other than that, no, nothing crazy like this.”

Police said Onemanivong had a felony warrant for his arrest and a lengthy criminal history.