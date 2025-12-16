Man sentenced after killing 2 people along South Platte River Trail in 2023

DENVER — A man convicted in the killings of two people along the South Platte River Trail in 2023 has been sentenced to prison.

Tanner Fielder was sentenced to two life sentences in the Department of Corrections on Monday, after he was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, plus prohibited use of a weapon, on Oct. 10.

This case stemmed from September 2023, when Denver police began investigating the deaths of two unhoused people whose bodies were found on the South Platte River Trail. Early on, police said they believed the homicides were connected.

They determined that Lluvia Robles-Banuelos, 31, had been shot multiple times on Sept. 6, 2023 on the path near E. 45th Avenue and N. Washington Street.

A few days later, Jeremy Hutcheson, 43, was fatally shot on the trail near S. Platte River Drive and W. Florida Avenue.

The two locations are about six miles apart.

On Sept. 15, 2023, police announced they had arrested a suspect and identified him as Fielder. He was arrested in Blackhawk the day prior.

Police said they had a break in the case on the evening of Sept. 10, 2023, when an officer patrolling the trail heard gunshots near W. 13th Avenue. When the officer responded, they saw a person leaving the scene. Evidence was collected, which led police to identify Fielder as a suspect.

Fielder pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He was convicted at a jury trial.