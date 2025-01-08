Man pleads guilty on Monday to murder in 2021 Pagosa Springs killing

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — The man suspected in a 2021 Pagosa Springs murder pleaded guilty on Monday as part of a plea deal, according to online court documents.

Glen Canyon Lee Hunt, 60, faced a murder charge in connection with the death of Michael James Kroll. Hunt will be sentenced on Jan. 21, 2025.

Local Arrest made in 2021 disappearance, death of man from Pagosa Springs Stephanie Butzer

On Oct. 21, 2021 the Pagosa Springs Police Department said Kroll was reported missing since Oct. 19.

Nearly a year later on Sept. 25, 2022, hikers found human remains about 60 miles northwest of Pagosa Springs. By Jan. 6, 2023, the La Plata County Coroner's Office identified the remains as belonging to Kroll.

The investigation into his death continued, and Hunt was identified as a suspect. Hunt was arrested on Aug. 18, 2023 on a second-degree murder charge.