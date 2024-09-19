Man charged with first-degree murder in triple shooting that killed woman, injured 2 others in Commerce City

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a woman in Commerce City from earlier this month.

The shooting happened between E. 73rd and E. 74th avenues near the intersection with Quebec St. around 1 a.m. on Sept. 6.

At the scene, police found three victims – two women and a man – who had been shot. The man was critically injured but is expected to survive; one of the women sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The other woman, 20-year-old Makayla Lawrence, died shortly after the shooting, according to a news release from the Commerce City Police Department on Sept. 12.

A spokesperson for the police department said the woman was a bystander and was not at all involved with the altercation that preceded the shooting.

The suspect – 21-year-old Ethan Jennings – was charged by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Thursday with several counts including, first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and four counts of crime of violence.