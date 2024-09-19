Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man charged with first-degree murder in triple shooting that killed woman, injured 2 others in Commerce City

The slain victim was a bystander who was not at all involved with the altercation when the shooting occurred, police said
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Commerce City triple shooting.jpeg
Posted

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a woman in Commerce City from earlier this month.

The shooting happened between E. 73rd and E. 74th avenues near the intersection with Quebec St. around 1 a.m. on Sept. 6.

At the scene, police found three victims – two women and a man – who had been shot. The man was critically injured but is expected to survive; one of the women sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The other woman, 20-year-old Makayla Lawrence, died shortly after the shooting, according to a news release from the Commerce City Police Department on Sept. 12.

A spokesperson for the police department said the woman was a bystander and was not at all involved with the altercation that preceded the shooting.

The suspect – 21-year-old Ethan Jennings – was charged by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Thursday with several counts including, first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and four counts of crime of violence.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.