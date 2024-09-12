Commerce City detectives ask for public’s help to bring justice to family of woman killed in triple shooting

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Detectives with the Commerce City Police Department are asking for the public’s help to bring justice to the family of a woman killed in a triple shooting last week.

The shooting happened between E. 73rd and E. 74th avenues near the intersection with Quebec St. around 1 a.m. on Sept. 6.

At the scene, police found three people – two women and a man – had been shot. The man was critically injured but is expected to survive; one of the women sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release.

“Unfortunately the other woman — age 20 — was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting,” a spokesperson with the police department said Thursday. “Detectives believe she was an unintended target and was not involved in any type of altercation that may have led to this tragic event.”

Detectives said in the news release they were seeking justice for her and her family.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Commerce City Police Department investigative tip line, which you can always so anonymously, at 303-289-3626.

“We believe there were people in the area whom we haven’t spoken to who may also have essential details that could lead to an arrest in this case,” the spokesperson said.