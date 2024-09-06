One woman dies, 2 other people in the hospital after triple shooting in Commerce City Friday morning

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One woman is dead, a second woman and a man are in the hospital after a triple shooting in Commerce City Friday morning, the Commerce City Police Department said.

The man is in critical condition, according to Commerce City police. The second woman's injuries are minor.

Police detected gunfire between E 73rd and E 74th Ave. near the intersection with Quebec Street around 1 a.m. Friday.

There is no information on a possible suspect, according to Commerce City police.