Man accused in Aurora homicide on Tuesday evening is arrested in Utah

AURORA, Colo. — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman in an Aurora parking lot on Tuesday evening and then fleeing the state has been arrested in Utah.

Eric Douglas, 32, was arrested in Sigurd, Utah on Thursday, according to the Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit. The Salt Lake City FBI Field Office and the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team made the arrest.

This case began on Tuesday. Around 6:10 p.m. that evening, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a shooting in a parking lot along the 1200 block of S. Havana Street. There, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She was brought to a hospital with serious injuries. Police announced on Wednesday that she had died of her injuries.

Our partners in Utah at Fox 13 reported that Douglas was arrested in Sevier County following a brief standoff. Two other people were inside a residence with Douglas. Officials told Fox 13 that they were not injured.

Douglas was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will determine formal charges. He was booked into the Sevier County Jail in Utah. His extradition to Colorado is pending, Aurora police said.

“Douglas tried to flee responsibility for a heinous crime," said Major Crimes Homicide Unit Sgt. Jeffery Longnecker. “We appreciate our partners in Utah who acted quickly and decisively. Their coordinated efforts ensured he was taken into custody without delay.”

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

No other details were immediately available.