Woman severely injured in shooting at parking lot in southwest Aurora, police say

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating after a woman was severely injured in a shooting in southwest Aurora early Tuesday evening.

The incident happened in the northern end of a parking lot on S. Havana Street near the intersection with E. Mississippi Avenue just after 6 p.m.

A spokesperson for the police department said the woman was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The suspect was described as a man wearing red sweatpants and a black jacket who was riding a bicycle. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.