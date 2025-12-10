Woman injured in shooting at southwest Aurora parking lot dies, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A woman who suffered severe injuries following a shooting at a parking lot in southwest Aurora early Tuesday evening has died, according to a spokesperson with the city’s police department.

The shooting was reported in the northern end of a parking lot on S. Havana Street near the intersection with E. Mississippi Avenue just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, the spokesperson said in a news release.

The woman was immediately taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but her condition was not immediately known.

Denver7

On Wednesday, Aurora police provided another update in which they said the woman had succumbed to her injuries.

An unidentified suspect, who was described as a man wearing red sweatpants and a black jacket has not been arrested but the department’s Homicide Unit is actively pursuing leads, the spokesperson said.

The woman’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once family has been notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.