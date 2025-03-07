Loveland Tesla dealership once again target of suspected arson, vandalism

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland Tesla dealership that has previously been the target of suspected arson was targeted again overnight, a spokesman with the Loveland Police Department said Friday.

Just after midnight, officers were dispatched to the Loveland Tesla dealership, located at 1606 N. Lincoln Ave., on a report of arson.

A preliminary investigation indicates the arson started from an incendiary device near the building, which “caught fire between two vehicles,” putting several occupants inside Tesla at risk, the spokesperson said.

Responding officers quickly put out the flames to prevent the fire from spreading and noticed a strong odor of gasoline. After the flames were extinguished, first responders said they noticed that several vehicles were also damaged “by what appears to be thrown rocks.”

This is the fifth time the dealership has been targeted by someone trying to set it ablaze, according to police. Other incidents occurred on Jan. 29, Feb. 2, Feb. 7 and Feb. 24, in which 40-year-old Lucy Grace Nelson was arrested.

The suspect was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of use of explosives or incendiary devices during a felony, criminal mischief and criminal attempt to commit a class 3 felony, according to police, who added Nelson was recently released on a personal recognizance (PR) bond from federal charges.

“As of now, last night’s incident does not appear to be connected to Nelson,” the department spokesperson said.

Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran said the decision to release Nelson “is not just troubling for our community but reflects a broader problem faced nationwide.”

“It’s incredibly challenging to keep our citizens safe from copycat behavior when there are no repercussions to lawlessness,” Doran said in a statement.

The police department on Friday continued gathering evidence from the latest incident and has once again requested the help of federal agents from the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to help in their investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at (970) 962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.