Lone Tree police investigate home burglaries similar to other crimes across the Front Range

LONE TREE, Colo. — The Lone Tree Police Department has seen a noticeable increase in residential burglaries, which are similar to other organized crime across the Front Range.

"Whether you live in a gated community or you live in just a regular neighborhood, you should be calling in things that look suspicious," said Kirk Wilson, Lone Tree's Chief of Police.

Lone Tree Police said two Heritage Hills homeowners are the latest victims in this Front Range crime spree.

The suspects are getting into homes by shattering large glass windows or entering through sliding glass doors in the back of the house.

Once inside they're snatching cash, jewelry and high-end purses.

Wilson said both of the homes targeted in the Heritage Hills neighborhood were owned by Asian families.

Similar cases have been reported in Douglas and Arapahoe Counties.

"We're going to join forces with the other agencies that are experiencing this and collaborate and share information, and hopefully we can get some type of arrest out of it," said Wilson.

Lone Tree has had two burglaries matching this pattern in the Heritage Hills neighborhood, on November 12th and December 3rd.

In the most recent on December 3rd, between 1:30 PM and 2:20 PM, a vehicle of interest has been identified.

Lone Tree Police

It appears to be a gray 2002-2009 GMC Envoy with no license plates. The vehicle has significant damage to the driver’s side front quarter panel, non-matching wheels, and a sunroof.

While Wilson said having working security cameras around your home is important, he stressed the importance of talking with your neighbors.

"I think, more importantly, we have gotten so far away from knowing our neighbors and looking out for each other. I think that's probably the number one thing that could be done is talk to your neighbors and make sure you know if you're not going to be home. Talk to your neighbors about it, let them know what you're doing, and communicate," said Wilson.