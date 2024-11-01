Multi-million-dollar homes in Arapahoe County targeted in multi-state ‘dinnertime burglary’ trend: Sheriff

At least nine multi-million-dollar homes in Arapahoe County have been targeted as part of a “distinctive” trend of burglaries that spans multiple states, according to local law enforcement.

The target residences are luxury homes that back up to open spaces like green belts, trails and golf courses, or have heavy tree cover on the property. Law enforcement officials say masked burglars break into the homes between 5 and 8 p.m. when homeowners aren’t there, and the crimes are thus being dubbed “dinnertime burglaries.”

The so-called dinnertime burglars have swiped nearly $1 million worth of items like cash, jewelry and high-end handbags, according to investigators from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and Cherry Hills Village who discussed the crime trend on Thursday.

Burglars had hit four homes in Cherry Hills Village, two in Littleton, one in Columbine Valley and two others in unincorporated Arapahoe County, investigators said.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

They said the suspects often show up in groups in a stolen car, and are dropped off some distance away before walking up and entering the homes through the back door.

Similar cases have been investigated in Arizona, where 138 burglaries had been reported in Scottsdale alone, Arapahoe County officials said Thursday. They said crimes following the same distinctive pattern have also been reported in California, Florida, New York, Delaware and Ohio.

The suspects in many of the cases have been people from South America who are in the U.S. on visas, law enforcement officials said. No suspect description was known in the Arapahoe County incidents, though officers shared several home surveillance images of masked individuals allegedly involved in some of them.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

“What we're trying to do is take a proactive approach to this,” said Sgt. Brett Cohn with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. “We want to educate the public. We want the public to know this is what's going on, so you guys can understand what we're dealing with, so you guys can take advantage of our information to protect yourselves and your neighbors.”

In a Thursday news release, law enforcement provided some tips for homeowners:

