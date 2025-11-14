Judge sets bond at $1M for road rage suspect accused of shooting woman in the head on US 285

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A judge set bond at $1 million for a man accused of shooting a woman in the head during a road rage incident along US Highway 285 on Tuesday evening.

Matthew Impellitteri, 56, was arrested this week on two counts of attempted first-degree murder (after deliberation) and two counts of attempted first-degree murder (extreme indifference). He was arrested at his home along the 8400 block of Highway 285, close to where the shooting happened. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) announced on Thursday that they identified him as a suspect shortly after the shooting, but needed additional information to arrest him.

This case began on Tuesday just before 7 p.m., when JCSO deputies responded to the area of Highway 285 and Settlers Drive after receiving reports of a single-car crash. Shortly after they arrived and assessed the scene, they determined a black Hyundai Santa Fe had crashed after a road rage incident and the passenger had been shot in the head, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7 on Friday morning.

Medical personnel transported the injured woman to a hospital for emergency surgery.

The suspect vehicle was not at the scene.

Witnesses told JCSO deputies that that suspect vehicle was a light-colored Subaru, and the driver was last seen heading up Settlers Drive.



A deputy began to search the area for the suspect and came across a man walking alone about 300 feet from the crash site. He was identified as Impellitari and was detained. Deputies did not find a firearm in his possession. Impellitari told the deputy that he had just arrived home and that he drives a Subaru, according to an affidavit.

Deputies then went to Impellitari's home and saw a white Subaru behind a fence on the property. Another resident at the home told them that "there was no reason for the Subaru to be parked where it was parked on the property as Matthew (Impellitari) typically parked in the driveway in front of the garage," the affidavit reads. The engine was still warm.

The resident showed them that recordings from the home's security camera system between 6:57 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. had been deleted. She recalled hearing Impellitari arrive at the home at 7 p.m., but she did not see him. She said she did hear the "commotion" from Highway 285, the affidavit reads.

She told investigators that Impellitari typically stores a firearm in his car's glovebox and he has a concealed carry permit.

Deputies also spoke with the driver of the crashed car. He walked them through his day and admitted to drinking one beer while driving on Highway 285. He said he was driving fast on the highway and, a short time apart, passed on the right of two slower-moving cars that were in the left lane.

The second time, the driver sped up to him, and he told investigators he "noted the change in the driver's behavior," according to the affidavit.

"(That) vehicle moved to the right lane to pass and (the driver) expected it to fly past him," he told investigators, as outlined in the affidavit. "(The victim) was in the front passenger seat. (The driver) thought the windows in his car were rolled up, however he could have rolled them down when the vehicle drove past them."

The driver then heard two gunshots and remembered trying to get the passenger's attention but she did not respond. He told authorities he thought she was dead, so he decided to follow the suspect vehicle farther south on Highway 285.

The suspect driver turned off the highway. The other driver tried to follow, but crashed on a rock, the affidavit reads.

After the sheriff's office had cleared the scene and reopened the highway, a judge signed a search warrant, granting investigators the opportunity to search his residence on Wednesday. They found the deleted videos from the security system, which showed an individual who appeared to be Impellitari park a Subaru, get out of the car and walk into the basement. In the home, they found a bag with a handgun and magazines. The gun was underneath a folded blanket on a mattress, according to the affidavit.

Impellitari now faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder, though formal charges have not yet been filed.

He was in court on Friday morning.

No family members of the victim wanted to speak, but they did request a high bond because they are fearful of the defendant.

The deputy district attorney of the First Judicial District's Office, Amanda Becker, requested a $1 million cash-only bond, pointing to the severity of the arrest charges, the fact that Impellitari did not know the victim, and his flight risk.

"It is a miracle she (the victim) is still alive at this point," Becker told the court.

Oliver Khouri, deputy state public defender, requested a PR bond for Impellitari, saying he has no prior criminal history, has a phone to communicate with his lawyer and has ties to the area. He said Impellitari has been employed by RTD for 16 years and has lived in Colorado since 2007.

Judge Keith Gorman ultimately decided that a PR bond was not appropriate and called the defendant's actions "incredibly reckless."

"A $1 million cash-only bond is necessary and appropriate to ensure the safety of the community," Gorman said.

Impellitari is next due in court on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. for a return filing of charges.

Anybody with information on this shooting or who witnessed it is asked to call the JCSO tipline at 303-271-5612 or email jcsocrimetips@jeffco.us.