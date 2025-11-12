Suspected road rage shooting in foothills of Jeffco Tuesday night under investigation by sheriff's office

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A suspected road rage shooting in the foothills of Jefferson County Tuesday night is under investigation, the sheriff's office said Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday around 7 p.m. ,Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Highway 285 and Settlers Drive on report of a black SUV that crashed.

The passenger in the SUV had a gunshot wound to the head though, the sheriff's office said, and the incident was changed to a report of road rage and shots fired. The victim was immediately taken to a nearby hospital to undergo emergency surgery. That person is in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Other people driving behind the SUV at the time of the incident described to investigators a light-colored Subaru going the same way that appeared to be engaged in a road rage dispute.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office asks anyone else who may have witnessed what happened or has dash camera footage of Highway 285 and Settlers Drive around 7 p.m. Tuesday to call the agency's investigations division tipline at 303-721-5612 or email jscocrimetips@jeffco.us.