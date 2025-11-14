Suspect charged with attempted murder in Highway 285 road rage shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect accused of shooting a gun at a driver along Highway 285 earlier this week is now facing attempted murder charges, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Deputies responded to the area of Highway 285 and Settlers Drive at around 7 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a vehicle crash. At the scene, deputies found the passenger of a black SUV who had been shot in the head.
Shortly after, deputies amended their report to label the incident as a road rage incident that led to shots fired after witnesses told investigators a light-colored Subaru going the same way that appeared to be engaged in a road rage dispute.
On Thursday, deputies said they had identified a potential suspect shortly after the incident, but investigators needed additional information to move forward with an arrest.
Denver7 Traffic
Suspected road rage shooting in Jeffco foothills under investigation by sheriff
The suspect, 56-year-old Matthew Impellitteri, was arrested at his home very close to where the alleged shooting occurred. Deputies said evidence found at his home, along with witness statements, le to the arrest.
Impellitteri was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder – after deliberation and two counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference.
The victim in the shooting remains in critical condition, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.
Deputies are asking anyone with information or who witnessed this incident to please call their tipline at 303-271-5612 or email jcsocrimetips@jeffco.us.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.