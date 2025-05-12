‘I’ll slash each of you’: Boulder police release more details in knife-wielding woman’s arrest

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are releasing more details in the arrest of a knife-wielding suspect who allegedly threatened a group of school children near Central Park last week.

Alyiah Faith Vega, 52, was arrested by police after allegedly threatening two teachers and a group of 17 students with a knife outside a bus stop near the intersection of Broadway and Arapahoe Ave. on May 5.

An arrest affidavit in the case unsealed Monday states a 2nd grade student first alerted their teacher that someone inside the bus stop had a knife.

The group then became concerned when they noticed the suspect, later identified as Vega, was watching them with a knife in hand and “was making stabbing motions” with it, according to the affidavit.

The group began to walk away from the area northbound on Broadway, at which point they were reportedly followed by Vega for a short distance, arresting documents show. The woman got within about 10 feet of one of the teachers in the back of the group, the affidavit states.

Vega reportedly told the teacher in the back of the line, “If you don’t get those f-----g kids out of here, I’m going to kill them.” The woman, who one of the teachers told police was possibly on drugs or mentally ill and who had an angry expression on her face, allegedly also said “I’ll slash each of you.”

Boulder police

Boulder police said the group was able to walk away and were not injured.

Vega was later arrested by police and booked in to the Boulder County Jail on a felony menacing charge in connection with that incident but was released a day later on a personal recognizance bond.

The Boulder County District Attorney's Office filed 18 additional felony charges and 17 counts of child abuse. Vega, who failed to appear in court on Thursday of last, was rearrested.

A day after failing to appear, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty released a statement saying he was grateful to Boulder police for making the arrest, “after she had been released over our prosecutor’s strong objection and failed to appear for court."

Police said the suspect initially gave officers a fake name when she was arrested. She is also facing a criminal charge for impersonation.

Crime Woman arrested for 2nd time after allegedly threatening Boulder schoolchildren Robert Garrison

Vega also had outstanding warrants out of Boulder County, Lakewood, and Edgewater related to dangerous drugs, criminal impersonation, and DUI charges, according to Boulder police.

She is now in custody on a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Boulder PD believes there could be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 303-441-1974 and reference case 25-04126.