Woman arrested for allegedly threatening teacher, Boulder school children with knife

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman was arrested after she allegedly threatened a teacher and a group of Boulder school children with a knife Monday morning.

According to the Boulder Police Department, an unknown woman with a knife began following the group in the 1700 block of Broadway just before 11 a.m. Witnesses told police that the woman reportedly got within 10 feet of the group and threatened to kill them while "waiving the knife around."

Boulder police said the teacher and students walked away and were not injured.

A short time later, officers found the woman, identified as 31-year-old Alyssa F. Barger of Arizona, near 17th and Arapahoe. Barger was booked into the Boulder County Jail on one count of felony menacing, according to police.

“This type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated in our community and proud of the good policework done by Officers Morris, Baddley, Harris and Hadley today to find and identify the suspect responsible for scaring these teachers and children,” said Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn in a statement.

Boulder PD believes there could be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 303-441-1974 and reference case 25-04126.