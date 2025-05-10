Woman arrested for second time after allegedly threatening Boulder schoolchildren with knife

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman who was arrested earlier this week in connection with alleged threats against Boulder schoolchildren is back behind bars on additional charges, the Boulder Police Department announced Friday.

The suspect, Alyiah Faith Vega, 52, was first arrested by Boulder police on Monday evening after she allegedly threatened a teacher and a group of students with a knife in the 1700 block of Broadway earlier that day.

Boulder police said the teacher and students walked away and were not injured.

Boulder police Alyiah Faith Vega

Vega was booked into the Boulder County Jail on felony menacing charges Monday night in connection with that incident but was released Tuesday morning on a personal recognizance bond.

On Thursday, The Boulder County District Attorney's Office then filed 18 additional felony charges and 17 counts of child abuse, leading to her second arrest.

Police said Vega initially gave officers a fake name when she was arrested and failed to appear in court after her release.

Vega — who also has outstanding warrants out of Boulder County, Lakewood, and Edgewater related to dangerous drugs, criminal impersonation, and DUI charges — is now in custody on a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

In a statement Friday, Boulder County DA Michael Dougherty said that he is grateful to Boulder police for making the arrest, “after she had been released over our prosecutor’s strong objection and failed to appear for court. Our office is firmly committed to fighting for justice in this case.”

Boulder PD believes there could be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 303-441-1974 and reference case 25-04126.