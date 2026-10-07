Former Parker police sergeant sentenced to 90 days in jail for unlawful sexual conduct

PARKER, Colo. — A former Parker police sergeant who pleaded guilty back in August to unlawful sexual conduct and official misconduct was sentenced to 90 days in jail in Douglas County Court Tuesday.

Former Sgt. Troy Brienzo will also undergo four years of sex offender intensive supervised probation, according to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The charges against Brienzo, who resigned amid an investigation in February, stem from reported incidents involving two adult victims, according to the Parker Police Department. Prosecutors said the incidents occurred during ride-alongs while he was in the force.

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In the first incident described in an indictment obtained by Denver7 earlier this year, Brienzo allegedly brought up sexual topics repeatedly on a ride-along and asked the woman on the ride-along if it would “ruin their relationship” if he asked her if she wanted to “pull over to the side of the road and have sex in the back of his cop car.”

The victim told him she would say no because “he was an advisor in a mentor position,” according to the indictment.

She told investigators he also asked her about her age range for sexual partners. When she answered, he allegedly told her she should consider older partners, according to the court filing.

He also allegedly asked for a nude photo and later groped the woman during a pat-down at the station that night, “which is inconsistent with a routine pat down search,” according to the indictment.

In the other incident alleged in the document, Brienzo and another woman he had an “intimate relationship” with had sex in his cop car during a ride-along.

Under Parker Police Department policy, “sexual misconduct is any sexual activity while on-duty or stemming from official duty," the document said.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Brienzo was placed on administrative leave in January and resigned a month later before he was arrested in April following a grand jury indictment. In court, he told Douglas County Court Judge Ryan Stuart that he “wakes up every morning ashamed” and that he “disappointed himself and so many people.”

A total of four victims spoke in court and described how Brienzo had “disgraced every police officer and caused lasting harm to the victims,” Mustin said.

Brienzo is an Army veteran who received numerous commendations during his 9-year career with the Parker Police Department, according to prosecutors.

“The 90-day jail sentence will give the defendant time to reflect on the lasting consequences of his actions and the lives he has permanently changed,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Lauren Raible. “In Douglas County, we respect the men and women of law enforcement-but we also hold them accountable when they cross the line.”

Following his sentencing, Parker Police Chief of Police Jim Tsurapas said the department’s thoughts remain with the victims Brienzo harmed.

“Accountability is essential, particularly for those entrusted with protecting others.No badge or position places anyone above the law,” Tsurapas said. “We remain committed to supporting survivors and upholding the integrity our community and staff deserve.”