Parker Police sergeant resigns amid investigation

PARKER, Colo. — A Parker Police sergeant has resigned while under investigation, the department announced Thursday.

Troy Brienzo was put on administrative leave Jan. 7 after the department "learned of an alleged incident," and an outside law enforcement agency began conducting an investigation, the release said. Brienzo resigned Feb. 13, according to the release.

The announcement did not share any details about the incident and did not say what agency was conducting the investigation. This is a developing story, and Denver7 is working to learn more.

"I want to be clear: the allegations run counter to this department's mission and values and tarnish the very badge we wear," Parker Chief of Police Jim Tsurapas said in a statement included in the announcement. "This matter is being taken seriously and is under active investigation. It will continue through the appropriate processes to ensure transparency, accountability and to maintain the community’s trust.”

This is a developing story that will be updated