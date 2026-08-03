Former Parker police sergeant pleads guilty to unlawful sexual conduct, official misconduct

PARKER, Colo. — A former Parker police sergeant who was arrested back in April on unlawful sexual conduct and official misconduct charges pleaded guilty to both in Douglas County Court Monday.

The charges against former Sgt. Troy Brienzo, who resigned amid an investigation in February, stem from reported incidents involving two adult victims, according to the Parker Police Department. Prosecutors said the incidents occurred during ride-alongs while he was in the force.

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In the first incident described in an indictment obtained by Denver7 earlier this year, Brienzo allegedly brought up sexual topics repeatedly on a ride-along and asked the person on the ride-along if it would “ruin their relationship” if he asked if they wanted to “pull over to the side of the road and have sex in the back of his cop car.”

The victim told him they would say no because “he was an advisor in a mentor position,” according to the indictment.

The victim told investigators he also asked about their age range for sexual partners. When they answered, he allegedly said they should consider older partners, according to the court filing.

He also allegedly asked for a nude photo and later groped the person during a pat-down at the station that night, “which is inconsistent with a routine pat down search,” according to the indictment.

It is not clear from the redacted indictment what program Brienzo and the person on the ride-along were a part of, nor is the person's gender.

In the other incident alleged in the document, Brienzo and someone he had an “intimate relationship” with had sex in his cop car during a ride-along.

Under Parker Police Department policy, “sexual misconduct is any sexual activity while on-duty or stemming from official duty," the document said.

Brienzo pleaded guilty to both of those charges during an arraignment hearing earlier Monday. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 6 at 3:30 p.m.