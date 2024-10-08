Former Arapahoe Co. social worker Robin Niceta pleads guilty to 7 charges related to faking cancer

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Former Arapahoe County social worker Robin Niceta pleaded guilty to seven charges against her Tuesday morning, the Office of the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District said.

She pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public servant, forgery, tampering with physical evidence and criminal impersonation, in relation to her false claims she had brain cancer and could not stand trial in a false reporting case.

***COURT UPDATE***

Robin Niceta, the ex-social worker who faked cancer to avoid prosecution in a false reporting case pleaded #guilty this morning.

Attempting to Influence a Public Servant (x2)

Forgery

Tampering w/ Physical Evidence

Criminal Impersonation

2nd-Degree Forgery (x2)

She was eventually sentenced to four years in prison for that false reporting case, where she accused Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky of child abuse after Jurinsky criticized Niceta's former partner — ex-Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson — on the radio in January of 2022. The day after the interview, Niceta anonymously reported to the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services' Division of Child and Adult Protective Services that she had "personally observed" two incidents of Jurinsky committing child abuse, according to an affidavit. An investigation found no wrongdoing on Jurinsky's part, according to the affidavit.

Niceta resigned from her position on May 4, 2022, after investigators spoke with her about her suspected involvement in the anonymous child abuse report.

She was criminally charged shortly after with felony attempt to influence a public servant and misdemeanor false reporting of child abuse. She pleaded not guilty to the charges in December 2022.

In January 2023, Niceta was ordered to pay $3 million in damages to Councilwoman Jurinsky after Jurinsky filed a civil case against Niceta for libel and slander.

On March 24, 2023, medical documents were filed in court as part of Niceta’s attempt to show she was incompetent to stand trial and face the felony charges. Those supposed medical records included statements from Niceta’s mother, Janice Dudley, which said Niceta was unable to verbally communicate and ‘incapable of making decisions herself.’

According to the indictment, a person claiming to be Dr. Marquez stated the MRIs submitted to the court were of Niceta’s brain. But the DA’s office was unable to verify the identity of a "Dr. C. Marquez" or locate any person by that name licensed in New Mexico where Niceta was supposedly being treated for the alleged brain cancer.

The DA's office asked a doctor at Denver Health to separately evaluate Niceta’s medical records. According to the indictment, that doctor claimed the MRI scans appeared to be images pulled from an Internet search and were “Photoshopped.”

Additionally, a Facebook page for New Mexico Oncology was created in January of 2023 and had no activity after that date. A website was also allegedly created for the same supposed clinic, according to the indictment.

In July of 2023, Niceta was indicted on multiple charges related to the fabricated medical records claiming she had a brain tumor and was not fit to stand trial in Colorado.

It was originally a ten-count indictment, but three conspiracy-related charges were dismissed in September.

Niceta's sentencing, for the seven charges she pleaded guilty to Tuesday morning, is set for Jan. 1, 2025 at 10 a.m.