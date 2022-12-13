Ex-partner of former Aurora police chief accused of targeting councilwoman with false report pleads not guilty

The ex-partner of the former Aurora police chief pleaded not guilty Monday in a criminal case where she is accused of calling in a false child abuse complaint against a city councilwoman after the councilwoman publicly criticized the police chief.

Robin Niceta, 40, who was a romantic partner to former Aurora police Chief Vanessa Wilson, called in the false tip on Jan. 28, according to authorities — a day after Aurora city councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky criticized Wilson during an appearance on a talk radio show, including calling Wilson trash. Wilson was fired from her position in April.

RELATED: Affidavit: Former Aurora police chief's partner falsely reported councilwoman had sexual contact with child

Through her attorney Marci Labranche, Niceta entered a not guilty plea in Arapahoe County District Court on Monday afternoon. A three-day trial is scheduled for May 9.

Niceta was charged in May on suspicion of attempting to influence a public servant, a felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of making a false report about child abuse. Investigators alleged Niceta, who worked for the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services, called an anonymous child abuse hotline and submitted the made-up allegations of child abuse, which prompted an about two-week investigation by authorities into the councilwoman before they determined the tip was false and Jurinsky was cleared of wrongdoing.

RELATED: Independent review of former Arapahoe County case worker finds inadequacy in assessments

Niceta was later allowed to resign after police tracked the call to her. Jurinksy sued Niceta for libel and slander, and filed a class-action lawsuit against the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services, alleging the agency wrongfully takes children from their parents.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.