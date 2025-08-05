FBI Denver, DPD asking for help identifying woman suspected of bank larcenies

DENVER — The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who is suspected of bank larcenies between July 23 and 24.

The woman is between 20 and 30 years old, according to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers alert.

She allegedly walked into banks and requested to exchange money, and then distracted the teller with what law enforcement calls "deceptive hand movements."

The woman is accused of larceny at multiple banks in Arvada, Denver, Lafayette, Thornton and Westminster.

Do you know this woman? FBI Denver Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and @DenverPolice are asking the public to ID the suspect in numerous bank larcenies. Anyone with info is asked to contact Denver Police or @CrimeStoppersCo. Help us stop the criminals in our communities. pic.twitter.com/YocCOFd36Z — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) August 4, 2025

Anyone with information about who the suspect may be is asked to call the Denver Police Department or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 in reward money.